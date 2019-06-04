BURLINGTON - Marita A. Knief, 81, passed away Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, in her home with her family at her side. She was born March 12, 1938, in Madison, WI the daughter of A.C. "Whitie" and Emma (Hatesohl) Thomson. She was a 1956 graduate of Burlington Central High School and received an R.N. degree from Evanston Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She worked in the emergency room at Evanston hospital from 1959 to 1962. Marita married Lowell L. Knief on June 9, 1962, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in North Plato. After her marriage to Lowell, she worked for a year on the medical/surgical floor at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. She later trained as a nurse EMT and volunteered as an EMT for the Burlington Ambulance Service for seven years. Marita and Lowell have been partners in the operation for the Knief Auction and Export business and in Knief Farms. She was also active in St. John Lutheran Church in Burlington, serving in the Altar Guild, LWML, Sunday school, hand bell choir, summer Bible School, and banner ministry. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 57 years, Lowell; sons, Mark (Alison Cada) of Calgary, Alberta, Tom (Beth) of Hampshire, and Robert (Annette) of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Ryan, Kelly, and Lauren; and brother, Gordon (Barbara) Thomson of Maine. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Friday, June 7, at St. John Lutheran Church, 13N535 French Rd., Burlington with Pastor Patrick Pinion officiating. Burial will follow in the Burlington Twp. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 5, at St. John Church and continues on Friday prior to services from 10 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Marita should be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 85, Burlington, IL 60109. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information, 847-683-2711or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary