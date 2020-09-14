1/
MARJORIE A. MAYNARD
1926 - 2020
BURLINGTON - Marjorie A. Maynard, 94, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020, at Fox River Rehab in Elgin. She was born Sept. 2, 1926, in DeKalb the daughter of John and Lida (Leupkes) Hansen. She was a member of the 1943 Class of Arlington High School. Marjorie married Mearl F. Maynard on Dec. 8, 1949, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb. They have been longtime residents of the Burlington area and members of the Zion United Methodist Church in Hampshire. Marjorie had worked at O'Hare Field and VJ Plastics in Burlington over the years. She was an expert at building elaborate Doll houses which are truly remarkable in their detail. Surviving are her husband, Mearl; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger; daughter, Valerie; sisters, Evelyn (Dale) Doty, and Mabel (Kenny) Holze. Private Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, Sept. 17, at Zion United Methodist Church, 157 W. Jefferson St., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the Burlington Cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Thursday morning prior to services from 9:30 - 11 AM. Please note that facemasks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to Burlington Fire Dept. Fredrick Funeral Home is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
SEP
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
