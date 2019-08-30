Home

Immanuel Lutheran Church
200 N Plum Grove Rd
Palatine, IL 60067
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
200 N. Plum Grove Road
Palatine, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
200 N. Plum Grove Road
Palatine, IL
MARJORIE ALICE HAMES

Marjorie Alice Hames, nee Kiehl, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas William, Jr., loving mother to Gary (Kristine), the late Thomas William Hames Ill, and cherished grandmother to Scott Andrew and Kevin Michael. Born on August 15th, 1929 in Palatine to Ray and Rose Kiehl. Married Thomas on Dec. 26th, 1950 and moved to Mount Prospect, where she was a hairdresser for many years. Memorial Services at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine on Saturday, August 31st. Visitation at 10:00 am, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
