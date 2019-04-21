Marjorie Ann "Marge" Beckett, nee Snyder, 93, died April 4th, 2019 in Des Plaines. Marge was born October 12, 1925 in Gary, IN and grew up on the Southeast Side of Chicago. She graduated from South Shore High School in 1943 and DePaul University in 1947. Marge married the love of her life, Richard Henry Beckett, on December 25, 1952 in Chicago. They lived in Englewood, Dolton, South Holland, and Monee until Richard's death in 2012. Marge moved to Rolling Meadows in 2013 then to Des Plaines in 2018. Marge was a former member of Southfield Methodist Church in South Shore and Ivanhoe Community Methodist Church in Riverdale. Marge is survived by her children George Beckett, Lee Ann (Larry) Kuhn, and John (April) Beckett; daughter-in-law Jayne Beckett; grandchildren Joshua, Emily (Jesse), Joy, Jewel, and Caroline; and sister-in-law Clare Snyder. In addition to her husband Richard, Marge was preceded in death by her parents Lela (nee Champion) and John G. Snyder; and brothers John Snyder, Bob Snyder, and Bill (the late Joanne) Snyder. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Chicago Public Library Foundation would be appreciated. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary