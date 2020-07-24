Marjorie Ann Hammerstrom, 89, of Arlington Heights, passed peacefully on the morning of June 2 while surrounded by loving family. Born in Elgin, Illinois, on March 28, 1931, Marj was the daughter of Leif and Myrtle (Rovelstad) Bergsund, and she grew up and attended school in Edison Park with a special group of girlfriends who graduated from Taft High School together in 1949. Marj then attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where she majored in elementary education and met the love of her life Donald E. Hammerstrom. Marj and Don were married in Park Ridge, IL, in 1952, and they initially started their careers in Ohio with Marj teaching at schools in Haskins and Willowick. Following the birth of their son Kent and daughter Karen, they returned to the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, settling in Arlington Heights in 1962 and embedding themselves in the community, having their third child Erik, and enjoying and developing many lifelong friendships. Following their arrival in Arlington Heights, Marj helped found the Service League for Handicapped Children with a group of likeminded ladies who all became close friends. Along with her involvement in various community service projects and school committees, Marj volunteered as a member of the Arlington Heights Historical Society and worked with others to open and manage the Society's Museum Country Store, which provided educational programs and served as an antique consignment business that raised funds for Historical Society projects. As a young couple, Marj and Don developed a deep appreciation for antiques while visiting colonial Williamsburg, and throughout their marriage, they enjoyed finding useful and aesthetically pleasing pieces during their travels, yearly vacation treks to Glen Arbor, Michigan, and later en route to their summer home in Wisconsin's Northwoods. In addition to "antiquing," Marj enjoyed spinning, weaving, reading, gardening, and rosemaling in keeping with her Norwegian heritage. Marj also loved spending time with fellow members of the Salt Creek Questers (Illinois' oldest Questers chapter), and she served multiple terms as president and secretary of the organization. Throughout all of the stages of her life, Marj always chose to look for, focus on, and celebrate the best in everyone and in every situation. She loved everyone sincerely and unconditionally, and she had a special way of making everyone she met feel comfortable and appreciated. By far Marj's greatest love was her family, and she frequently stated how blessed she felt throughout her life to be surrounded by loved ones. Upon her passing, Marj was joyously reunited in God's presence with her loving husband and best friend Don (who passed in 2011), her mother and father (whom she adored), her beloved brother Dick Bergsund, her grandparents, and many family members and friends who passed on before her. Marj's lifeblood and legacy live on in her son Kent (Dee) Hammerstrom, daughter Karen (Joe) Stefanik, son Erik (Bretta) Hammerstrom, sister-in-law Joan Bergsund, eight cherished grandchildren--Kirk, Kira, Kristina, and Kari Hammerstrom, Brandon (Kenzie) Hammerstrom, Ashley (Mike) Corrigan, Dan Stefanik, and Erin (Andy) Wagner, along with three beloved great grandchildren--Jordan, Olivia, and Dakota, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later time.

