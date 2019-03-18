|
|
Marjorie Ann Santangelo (nee Lacko) died peacefully on March 14 at age 87. Marjorie is survived by her beloved husband Joseph; children, Mark and Tammy; Rick and Laura Stricklin; Neil; David and Lida Harvey; Grandchilden, Brandon, Danielle; Cole, Cody; Miles; Mychael, Kiana; sister, Betty Bargo. Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother George Lacko, Jr. Marjorie was born on September 9, 1931. Marjorie was a telephone Switchboard Operator for Marshall Fields. After marriage she became a devoted Mother and homemaker. Marjorie was active in the local bicycle club, loved American Indian lore, was an avid rock and gem collector and listening to music was her passion. She is forever in our hearts and will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research in honor of Marge's husband, Joseph Santangelo, alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/ A Memorial will be held at a future date in Chicago.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2019