BENSENVILLE - The Lord called Marjorie home on January 17, 2020. Born March 1, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Walter and Lena (nee Heider) Voth. Marjorie attended schools in Texas and Arkansas before heading to Valparaiso University to study Biology. She met the love of her earthly life, H. William Sommers (d. 2014), while singing in the choir at Valpo, where the pair graduated in 1962. They were married July 21, that same year and moved to Virginia during Bill's U.S. Navy post. Marj worked as a teacher and homemaker. The pair later made their home in Illinois, settling in Elmhurst. Marj and Bill welcomed two sons, William Glen (1966) and Charles Robert (1970). Marj was a beloved and active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School for decades. Besides being a proud Immanuel parent, she enjoyed serving as a teacher, Bible class leader, and Joy Break leader (at Elmhurst Extended Care). She also belonged to the Couples Club/Adult Fellowship and Gloria Deo Choir. Marj will be remembered by many as the long-time editor of the Immanuel newsletter, Tidings. Marj is survived by her loving son, Charles (Charlene) Sommers; dear siblings Glen Voth, Edythe (David) Bernhardt, and Gayle (Mary) Voth and their children, and cherished friends Muriel and Elaine Schneider. Marj lived with an Angel on her shoulder and her life in Jesus' footsteps. A memorial service to celebrate Marj's life will be held on what would have been her 80th birthday, Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 142 E. 3rd St., Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marj's memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church or School in Elmhurst.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020