Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd., (Rt 83) & Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
MARJORIE C. "MARGE" BURKE Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Marjorie C. "Marge" Burke, age 91. Beloved wife of Don Burke; loving mother of Matthew (Rachel) Burke, David Burke and Donna (Patrick) Dolan; cherished grandmother of Madeleine, Andrew and Michael; fond aunt of many nieces , nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Sunday July 7, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday, July 8, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert J. Loftus Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019
