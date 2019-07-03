|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Marjorie C. "Marge" Burke, age 91. Beloved wife of Don Burke; loving mother of Matthew (Rachel) Burke, David Burke and Donna (Patrick) Dolan; cherished grandmother of Madeleine, Andrew and Michael; fond aunt of many nieces , nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Sunday July 7, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday, July 8, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert J. Loftus Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019