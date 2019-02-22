Marjorie D. Peterson, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. She was born Jan. 15, 1930 in Chicago, was formerly of McHenry and has lived in Island Lake for the past 9 years. She was a 1948 graduate of Schurz High School in Chicago, enjoyed cooking, taking care of her husband and especially her family. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Robert "Bob" Peterson; 2 children, Cheryl Swanson and Gary (Gabrielle) Peterson; 6 grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Kamins, Erin (Eric) Moeller, Lauren (Chris) Swanson, Rose (Kirill) Swanson, Kristen (Clayton) Peterson and Elizabeth (Nick) Warner; 3 great grandchildren, Nathan, Sophie and Markie and and her special nieces and nephews, Gayle, Rob, Daryl, Jay and Cindy. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Robert Reimer and by her son-in-law, Mark Swanson. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Monday, Feb. 25 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A service will be held during the visitation at 6:30 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Amercian . Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary