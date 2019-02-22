Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE D. PETERSON


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
MARJORIE D. PETERSON Obituary
Marjorie D. Peterson, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. She was born Jan. 15, 1930 in Chicago, was formerly of McHenry and has lived in Island Lake for the past 9 years. She was a 1948 graduate of Schurz High School in Chicago, enjoyed cooking, taking care of her husband and especially her family. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Robert "Bob" Peterson; 2 children, Cheryl Swanson and Gary (Gabrielle) Peterson; 6 grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Kamins, Erin (Eric) Moeller, Lauren (Chris) Swanson, Rose (Kirill) Swanson, Kristen (Clayton) Peterson and Elizabeth (Nick) Warner; 3 great grandchildren, Nathan, Sophie and Markie and and her special nieces and nephews, Gayle, Rob, Daryl, Jay and Cindy. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Robert Reimer and by her son-in-law, Mark Swanson. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Monday, Feb. 25 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A service will be held during the visitation at 6:30 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Amercian . Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now