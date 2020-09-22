Marjorie Henson, nee Hoxworth, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Thrive of Lake County nursing facility in Mundelein, Illinois. Marjorie was born on June 19, 1927 in Runcorn, Cheshire, England. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Andrew Kay and John (Jack) Henson; her parents, Thomas and Rachael (nee Drury) Hoxworth of Runcorn, England; her sisters, Thelma Hoxworth, Eva Hoxworth, Hilda (Leslie) Wilson, Norah (Robert) Henderson, Brenda (Joseph) Jones; and her grandson, Callum Nicholas Reid. Marjorie leaves behind her children, Ian (Catherine) Kay, Grayslake IL, Robert Kay, Grayslake, IL and Yvonne (Anthony) Reid of Griffin, GA; grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca) Kay, Jennifer Kay, Lauren (Steven) Beaudoin, Anneka Swann; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas (Doris) Hoxworth, Runcorn, England; and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie emigrated to the U.S. in 1948 and settled in Cincinnati (Hyde Park) OH where she raised her family. Marjorie held many jobs in the area - Woolworths, Veterans Administration, Decker Pharmacy and the Echo Restaurant in Hyde Park. She returned to live in Runcorn for a few years after retirement and then settled in Libertyville, IL. Funeral services and burial are private. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
.