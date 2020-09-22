1/
MARJORIE HENSON
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Henson, nee Hoxworth, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Thrive of Lake County nursing facility in Mundelein, Illinois. Marjorie was born on June 19, 1927 in Runcorn, Cheshire, England. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Andrew Kay and John (Jack) Henson; her parents, Thomas and Rachael (nee Drury) Hoxworth of Runcorn, England; her sisters, Thelma Hoxworth, Eva Hoxworth, Hilda (Leslie) Wilson, Norah (Robert) Henderson, Brenda (Joseph) Jones; and her grandson, Callum Nicholas Reid. Marjorie leaves behind her children, Ian (Catherine) Kay, Grayslake IL, Robert Kay, Grayslake, IL and Yvonne (Anthony) Reid of Griffin, GA; grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca) Kay, Jennifer Kay, Lauren (Steven) Beaudoin, Anneka Swann; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas (Doris) Hoxworth, Runcorn, England; and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie emigrated to the U.S. in 1948 and settled in Cincinnati (Hyde Park) OH where she raised her family. Marjorie held many jobs in the area - Woolworths, Veterans Administration, Decker Pharmacy and the Echo Restaurant in Hyde Park. She returned to live in Runcorn for a few years after retirement and then settled in Libertyville, IL. Funeral services and burial are private. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved