Marjorie J. Bednar, 83, of Huntley, died peacefully, June 22, 2019 with her family by her side. Visitation will be ?on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3-9pm? with a time of sharing ?at 7pm? at DeFiore Funeral Home, ?10763 Dundee Road?, Huntley. A funeral service will be held ?12:00pm on Thursday,? at First Congregational Church, Huntley, Illinois. Burial will be in Washington Memorial Cemetery in Elgin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Congregational Church of Huntley, 11628 East Main Street, Huntley, IL 60142. Marjorie was born September 18, 1935 the daughter of Henry and Gertrude Gunderson. On December 3, 1955 she married Vincent Bednar. She was a member of the Scandavian Club, Christian Fellowship Club and Bocce she was also an active member of the First Congregational Church. Beloved wife of Vincent David Bednar for 64 years. Mother of Paul (Jean) Bednar, Cheryl (Scott) Rudd, Deborah (Thomas) Powszok, and Susan (Robert) Chambers. Grandmother of Leanne (Stephen) Leite, Ryan (Lisa) Powszok, Brittany (Devin) Burnett, Nicole (Mike) Zarth, Bradley Powszok, Wyeth Bednar, Tanner Bednar, and Harley Chambers. Great-Grandmother of Addison, Kayla, Aubrey and Keira Leite; Noelle, Violet and Rozalynn Burnett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Gertrude Gunderson; infant sister Helen Gunderson, and brothers Robert Gunderson (Marcia), Henry Gunderson (Helen), Joe Olsen (Marie), and Roy Gunderson. She was an Essex Lane Game Night member; Retired 19-year employee of Suburban/Harris Bank in Hoffman Estates, Ill.; Past member of Hoffman Estates Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and Red Cross volunteer Marjorie was deeply loved by her family and many friends. She was well known by all for her caring, generosity, and sense of humor.