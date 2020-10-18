Marjorie J. Teele ("Jean"), passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 in her home in Hanover Park. She was 88 years old. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Jean was born in 1932 in Prince Edward Island, Canada to the late Winfred and Sarah (nee Dunville) Brooks. She is survived by her children William Teele, Debra Esquivel, Thomas (Laura) Teele and Kimberly (Jim) DePaepe; her six grandchildren; two brothers and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; both her parents; her three sisters and one brother. Jean will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. To honor Jean's wishes there will be no funeral or memorial services, and she will be cremated through the Cremation Society of Illinois.







