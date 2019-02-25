Marjorie Jean Regan passed away on February 23, 2019 at Bickford Senior Living in St. Charles, IL. Marge was born on April 5, 1947 in Wayne, Nebraska, the daughter of Joe and Carolyn Gifford. Marge loved visiting with her friends and sharing coffees at Starbucks. And, of course, shopping. One of her greatest passions was her volunteer work at Central DuPage Hospital for 10 years, delivering flowers, mail, and that lovely, bright smile. Marge worked at Fermilab for 25 years as a secretary and administrative assistant. She was quite skilled at typing complex and highly technical, equation-filled scientific papers, on an IBM Selectric typewriter. Marge was married for 20 years to Tom Regan, who preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jerry Gifford, and brother-in-law Dale Westcoat. She is survived by her beloved and loving family - son Greg Harvey (Nicole Todd), sisters Carol Westcoat, Suzanne (Ed) Purcell, Jackie (Rick) Coleman, brother Rod (Deb) Gifford, sister-in-law Mary Kay Gifford, nieces and nephews Lynn, Amy, Jenny, Lisa, Ryan, Angi, Teri, Zach, 13 great-nieces/nephews; her former husband Terry Harvey, many dear friends, and her cat Cali. Visitation 9:30am, Malone Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 26; Mass following at 10:30am, St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva IL. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Attn: Volunteer Services Fund at Central DuPage in Memory of Marge Regan, 0S050 Winfield Rd, Suite 200, Winfield IL 60190. Arrangements by Malone Funeral Home 324 East State Street (Route 38), Geneva. For information call 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary