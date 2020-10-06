Marjorie Joan (Klatt) Brettschneider passed away on September 30 at age 86. She was born in Elgin, IL on July 21, 1934 to parents Fred and Martha (Runge) Klatt. She attended Lindberg School, a one-room country schoolhouse, and graduated from Elgin High School in 1952. She married Donald Brettschneider in 1955 and was married for over 60 years until Donald passed away in 2016. Both Donald and Marjorie were lifelong Elgin residents. She was an avid volunteer in her children's schools and activities. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. Her employment record varied from executive assistant at Flexonics Corporation to a number of positions at School District U-46 in Elgin. Her most cherished role was that of wife and mother. She is survived by her brother, William L. Klatt (James M. McHugh) of Chicago, IL; three children, Mary Kay Aske (Mark) of Ridge Manor, FL, Karen L. Brettschneider of Santa Fe, NM, and David Brettschneider of Concord, CA; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren of Ridge Manor, FL. A memorial service will be held at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, IL.







