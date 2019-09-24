Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
MARJORIE KITCH


1945 - 2019
MARJORIE KITCH Obituary
Marjorie Kitch, 73, of Kingston, Ill., died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home. Born December 5, 1945, in Palatine, the daughter of Alex and Martha (Moehling) Engelking, Marjorie married John Kitch on June 25, 1966, in Arlington Heights. Marjorie was an administrative assistant at the Northern Illinois University Library for more than 20 years. She enjoyed going on family vacations, attending her grandchildren's activities, and birdwatching. She is survived by her husband, John, of Kingston; daughters, Julie (Mike) Lehman of Mount Prospect and Kara (Ryan) Stengren of Arlington Heights; grandchildren, Joe Lehman, Alex Lehman, Reese Stengren, and Peyton Stengren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Shirley Roberts. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be send to the () or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
