MARJORIE LEE CHRISTENSON


1935 - 2020
ELGIN - Marjorie Lee Christenson, 84, of Elgin passed away on January 16, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was born July 3, 1935 in Elgin, IL to Harry and Leona Christensen. She loved animals especially cats and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels on her patio, always looked forward to a good game of poker with family and friends. She is survived by her children Jeff (Sharon) Christenson, Debbie (Steven) Cassens, Kathy (Doug Perrin) Pruitt, Penny (Mark) Carr, Patty (Henry McDonald Jr.) Christenson, and dear "Adopted" son Jerry Cheney, grandchildren Chris, Kellie, Kerrie, Nathan, Sara, Jeff, Heather, Tiffany, Emily, and Sara, great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Maddox, Mason, Kayden, Jaxon, Giselle, Cameron, Jimmy, Adelaide, and Ella, sisters Kandee Christensen, Joan Peters, a brother Chris Christensen, and lifelong best friend Janet Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her father Harry Christensen, mother Leona Schelker Griswold, stepfather Wendell Griswold, husband Varner (Chris) Christenson, infant daughter Beth Marie, two sisters Karen and Shirley Christensen, and son-in-law Gene Pruitt. Private Graveside services will be held at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
