LAKE FOREST - Marjorie "Marge" Loizzo passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Born to DeLyle "Bud" and Rose (Fude) Nelson, on August 28, 1936, in Palo Alto County, IA. Marge graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, IA, in 1958. After nursing positions in Texas, Maine, and Missouri, Marge met her future husband, Dan, while a nurse at Highland Park Hospital, Highland Park, IL. After their eighth child was born, Marge began work as a part-time nurse for the residents of Lambs Farm from 1976 through 2018. She served as a school board member at Rondout School District 72, where her children and two grandchildren attend(ed), from 1974 to present, most recently serving as secretary. Marge was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Libertyville, IL, and enjoyed attending daily mass. Marge loved traveling the world with her husband, Dan, being with her children and grandchildren, baking and gardening. She is preceded in death by both parents and her husband of 57 years, Dan. Marge is survived by her brother, Larry (Lil) Nelson, Alcalde, NM; her sister, Carol (Bill) Schiers, Dunedin, FL; daughters, Toni (Randy) McCarten, Saratoga, NY, Patricia (Robert) Hinton, Franklin, TN, Martha Ehmann, Lake Villa, IL; sons, Joseph (Gina), Lake Forest, IL, Daniel, Libertyville, IL, Thomas, Seattle, WA, Michael (Jamie) Gainesville, FL, John (Amy) Libertyville, IL; 15 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Visitation for Marge will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m Friday February 15th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place (Route 176, one block east of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville, IL. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Saturday, February 16th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lambs Farm, Attn: Development Department, 14245 W. Rockland Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048, www.lambsfarm.org or El Nino Rey, c/o St. Norbert Parish, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019