DES PLAINES - Mrs. Marjorie Potter passed away peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in 1930 to Irving and Anna Snyder in Massillon, OH. She married her high school sweetheart, Martin Potter, and enjoyed a life together for over 68 years, mostly in Des Plaines, IL and recently in West Palm Beach, FL. She loved teaching her elementary students in both Massillon and Des Plaines. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Martin Potter, daughter Pamela Hapke, son Jeffery Potter, and other relatives and friends. A brief service will be held in the Chapel at Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave., Des Plaines, IL on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:30am and afterwards, she will be buried next to her beloved daughter, Paula Potter, who predeceased her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation can be made in her name, on their website, www.parkinson.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 9, 2019