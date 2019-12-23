Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights
302 N. Dunton Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE SEASTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE SEASTONE


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE SEASTONE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marjorie Seastone was born on September 11, 1935 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Richard and Margaret (nee Sibley) Blank. She died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in the Moorings of Arlington Heights. Mrs. Seastone retired after a long career with Quaker Oats. She was a big supporter of Penn State University, where she graduated with a degree in Chemistry. It was at Penn State where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority - an organization she remained very active in after graduation. Marjorie was a long-time and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights. Marjorie is survived by her children, Carey (Kirby) Pascus, Martha (Jerry) Keyes, and John Seastone; and her grandchildren, Jonathan Pascus, Jeffrey (fiancee Adriana Andzczak) Pascus, Kaitlyn Pascus and Grace (Joseph) Whittington. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Seastone, her parents and her brother, Jim Blank. Memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Memorial Service 11:00am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to PAWS Chicago, 1997 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate or to First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004, www.fpcah.org. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -