|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marjorie Seastone was born on September 11, 1935 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Richard and Margaret (nee Sibley) Blank. She died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in the Moorings of Arlington Heights. Mrs. Seastone retired after a long career with Quaker Oats. She was a big supporter of Penn State University, where she graduated with a degree in Chemistry. It was at Penn State where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority - an organization she remained very active in after graduation. Marjorie was a long-time and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights. Marjorie is survived by her children, Carey (Kirby) Pascus, Martha (Jerry) Keyes, and John Seastone; and her grandchildren, Jonathan Pascus, Jeffrey (fiancee Adriana Andzczak) Pascus, Kaitlyn Pascus and Grace (Joseph) Whittington. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Seastone, her parents and her brother, Jim Blank. Memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Memorial Service 11:00am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to PAWS Chicago, 1997 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614, www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate or to First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004, www.fpcah.org. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 23, 2019