Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARJORIE "MARGE" STEPPE


1930 - 2019
MARJORIE "MARGE" STEPPE Obituary
Marjorie "Marge" Steppe, "Forever Young," passed away September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the Vernon; loving mother of Grant, Paula and the late Bruce; dear grandmother of Dustin and Dylan; fond companion to her Westie, Lillie. Marge was a longtime successful realtor, retiring with Baird and Warner. Her passions included her family, dancing, her Westies and traveling by motor home. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A Celebration of Marge's Life will be held at a later date at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 680 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment private Wheaton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the church, Humane Society, or the . Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
