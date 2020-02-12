Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORY DRALLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORY DRALLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORY DRALLE Obituary
ELGIN - Marjory Dralle, 87, of Elgin passed away on February 9, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1932 in Elgin to Howard and Lydia Smith. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Marjory is survived by her children, Bill Dralle and Joanne Kubiak; and sisters, Mary Stanford and Carolyn Brumm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving; son in-law, Robert; granddaughter, Jessica; and sisters Sharon Smith and Barb Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-8PM at Laird Funeral Home. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -