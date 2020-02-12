|
ELGIN - Marjory Dralle, 87, of Elgin passed away on February 9, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1932 in Elgin to Howard and Lydia Smith. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Marjory is survived by her children, Bill Dralle and Joanne Kubiak; and sisters, Mary Stanford and Carolyn Brumm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving; son in-law, Robert; granddaughter, Jessica; and sisters Sharon Smith and Barb Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-8PM at Laird Funeral Home. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020