|
|
Mark A. Blakemore, 54, passed away April 26, 2019 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his mother, the late Diane L. (Paul) Mosier. Mark is survived by his loving partner Christine Stevens, father Gordon Blakemore, brothers Brian (Renee) Blakemore, Christopher Blakemore, Michael Blakemore, sons Michael Mahr and Shawn Blakemore. He is also survived by many aunts, nephews, niece, cousins and his lifelong best friend Andy Cox. Memorial Visitation Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1 PM -5 PM with a prayer service 4 PM at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine St., West Chicago, Illinois. For information, 630-231-1300 or williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2019