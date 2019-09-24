Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK MEIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK D. MEIER


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK D. MEIER Obituary
FOX LAKE - Mark D. Meier, 55, a lifelong resident of Fox Lake, passed away suddenly Friday, September 20, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born July 28, 1964, in McHenry, to the late Francis "Frank" and Vivian (nee Rosendahl) Meier. Mark loved The Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family watching Wolves and Blackhawks games, listening to music (especially Neil Diamond, Michael Buble, and Frankie Valli), all types of movies, Jeopardy, and Mecum and Barrett-Jackson Auto Auctions. Survivors include his siblings, Michael (Debbie) Meier, Stephen (Linda) Meier, Kerry (Leslie) Meier, Kim (Sally) Meier, Lorelei (Kevin) Kelly, Cindy (fiance Dave Madden), Renee (Bill) Vojak, and Teresa Queypo; 13 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; aunts, Aline (Alan) Henneberg and Norma Meier; and friend, Mercita Queypo. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by nephew, Michael C. Meier; and aunt, Jean Rosendahl. Visitation Friday, September 27, from 4 p.m., until the time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Entombment will be private in Ascension Cemetery Mausoleum, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's name may be made to , , 800-805-5856, or 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
Download Now