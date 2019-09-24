|
FOX LAKE - Mark D. Meier, 55, a lifelong resident of Fox Lake, passed away suddenly Friday, September 20, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born July 28, 1964, in McHenry, to the late Francis "Frank" and Vivian (nee Rosendahl) Meier. Mark loved The Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family watching Wolves and Blackhawks games, listening to music (especially Neil Diamond, Michael Buble, and Frankie Valli), all types of movies, Jeopardy, and Mecum and Barrett-Jackson Auto Auctions. Survivors include his siblings, Michael (Debbie) Meier, Stephen (Linda) Meier, Kerry (Leslie) Meier, Kim (Sally) Meier, Lorelei (Kevin) Kelly, Cindy (fiance Dave Madden), Renee (Bill) Vojak, and Teresa Queypo; 13 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; aunts, Aline (Alan) Henneberg and Norma Meier; and friend, Mercita Queypo. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by nephew, Michael C. Meier; and aunt, Jean Rosendahl. Visitation Friday, September 27, from 4 p.m., until the time of funeral service at 7:30 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Entombment will be private in Ascension Cemetery Mausoleum, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's name may be made to , , 800-805-5856, or 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019