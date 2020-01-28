|
Mark D. Ruby, 86, formerly of North Aurora and Geneva, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born October 2, 1933 in Geneva, IL the son of the late Wesley and Elsie (Petersen) Ruby. Mark graduated from Illinois State University with B.S. and M.S degrees in Music Education and was a member of the Blackfriar fraternity. He was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing in the Yorkville and Elk Grove Village Big Bands. Mark was a model train hobbyist and loved travelling by train. Mark served his country with the U.S. Army in Germany. He retired after 38 years of teaching social studies in District 129 at Jefferson Middle School and West Aurora High School. Mark then began his political career serving 5 years as a Trustee and 7 years as Mayor of North Aurora. He represented the Kane County mayors on the Executive Board of the Northern Illinois Planning Commission. He also served as president of the DuKane Valley Council. Mark was an avid cyclist and served on the Kane County bike/pedestrian committee. After moving to the Mill Creek subdivision in Blackberry Township, he served on the Special Services Advisory Committee and the Mill Creek Water Reclamation District Committee. Mark is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn K. Ruby; his children, Mike (Kristin) Ruby and Paul (Linda) Ruby; his grandchildren, Wesley Ruby and Logan Ruby; and his brother, John (Carole) Ruby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org or the Illinois Railway Museum at irm.org. Visitation will take place Saturday, 11:00am to 4:00pm, February 1, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020