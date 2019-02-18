|
KOONTZ LAKE, IN- Mark F. Stiegal, 60, passed away February 16, 2019, at Hospice House, South Bend, IN. Mark was born September 2, 1958 in Chicago to Chester and Mary (Reilly) Stiegal and lived at Koontz Lake for three years, coming from Wheaton, IL. Survivors include children, Bryan (Sara) Stiegal of Lisle, IL, Christopher (Diana) Stiegal of Chicago, and Amanda Stiegal of Wheaton, IL; sister, Kathleen Carter of North Liberty, IN; and brother, Charles Stiegal of Bull Shoals, AK. Funeral services will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. CST at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST and Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Boy Scouts of America. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2019