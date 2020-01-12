Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:30 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
MARK INGRAM


1957 - 2020
LAKE VILLA - Mark Ingram, 62, passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born in Kenosha, WI on October 5, 1957, to the late BJ and Georgette Ingram. Mark and his wife Kimberly have been together and married for 22 years. He is also survived by his children Austin, Brittany and Maranda; 3 grandchildren; sister Renae Ingram. He is also survived by other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL 60046 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with a service starting at 7:30 pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
