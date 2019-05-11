Mark J. Geduldig, 52, a resident of Park City, passed away May 7, 2019 at Vista East in Waukegan, IL. He was born March 17, 1967 in Chicago, IL to James and Norma Geduldig. Mark was a member of We Care. He enjoyed bowling, going to Great America, movies, animals, and telling jokes. He is survived by his sister Tammy (Joe) Sheffer, his niece Kristen Sheffer, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 15, 2019 at 14:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment will be held after the services at Windridge Cemetery in Cary, IL. Memorials may be made to We Care. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary