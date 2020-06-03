MARK JAMES FINE
1968 - 2020
Mark James Fine, age 51, of Itasca and formerly of Wauconda. Beloved son of the late Patricia Ann and Donald Joseph Fine. Loving grandson of the late Emma and Albert Wall. Loving brother of Colleen (Greg) Forrester, Peggy Fine, Michael Fine and Angela Fine. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. The funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday. Interment at Transfiguration Cemetery in Wauconda. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
JUN
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
