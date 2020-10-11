Mark James Uttilie, age 59, of Pensacola Beach, FL and Lake Zurich, IL, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Pensacola Beach. Mark was born on August 27, 1961, in Chicago and graduated from Hersey High School. He experienced some college while he stayed in the area and later became a union carpenter. He enjoyed sharing his love of Chicago sports teams with his Grandma Berniece and his family. Fishing at Lake Michigan and Minocqua, WI, were things Mark loved to do at any time! He was a big proponent of ecological conservation and instilled it in his children. He was a great dad who believed in honesty and loyalty above all else. His children, Jesse, Ethan, and Austin were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Jesse and Ethan; daughter, Austin; mother, Dorothy; siblings, Tim (Michelle); sisters, Sue (Eric) Nikolaus, Jenny (Grey) McCormick, and Barb (Scott) Cadelina; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his father, James; grandparents, Englerth and Uttilie, and cousin, Scott Uttilie. A memorial service will be held at Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial, contributions may be made to Heifer International - Honey Bees.