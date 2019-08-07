|
PORT BARRINGTON - Mark Jay Graumann, age 64, was a resident of Port Barrington, IL. Mark was the beloved brother of Melodie (Paul) Erickson, Carter (Michele), Rene (Robert) Brown and Daryl (Marie); loving uncle of 10, including his god-son Ethan Erickson; best friend to George Schlangen. Mark was born October 17, 1954 in Park Ridge, IL and Passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4:00 pm to time of funeral service at 7:00 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019