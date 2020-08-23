PALATINE - Mark Joseph Schulewitz, age 60. Beloved son of Sally J. and the late Edmund K. Schulewitz. Loving husband to the late Lynn Marshall. Dear brother to Edmund K. (Dina), Catherine A., Michelle G., Michael G., Stephan G., Stephanie M. (Kurt) Saxsma, Gregory J. (Karol), Elizabeth A. (Ken) Thomas, Sara A. (Brian) Schuring, Rebecca E. (Don) Self, and Jennifer M. (Bob) Wirtz. Devoted uncle to Amanda (Mark) Morrissey, Mitchell, Caleb, Simon, Henry, Peter, Samantha, Emily (Lukas) Erlingis, Mikaela, Jeffrey, Matthew, Andrew, Taylor, and Ryan. Adored great-uncle to Elaina. Beloved cousin and friend to many. Funeral Services will be held privately, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. For more information, please call 847-359-8020.