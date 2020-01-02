|
|
Mark K. Matusek, 63, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois. He was born September 10, 1956 in Chicago, had been a lifelong resident of Lake Bluff, IL and was a graduate of Lake Forest High School. Mark was a former employee of the City of Lake Forest Public Works Department and was a former security officer for Howe Security, Inc. in Lake Bluff for many years. He was a very kind warm-hearted man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed fishing, baseball and having a beer. His kindness and caring nature was demonstrated as he helped his longtime friend care for his wife for 10 years before she passed. Most of all he loved his 3 German shepherds Captain, Morgan and Ruby. Surviving is his partner, Mary Schaller; sister, Dorothy Wells; brother, Dennis Matusek; and dear nephews and nieces. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020