MCHENRY - Mark Lenard Justen, 66, died suddenly Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at his home. Born Aug. 22, 1953 in Rockford, Mark was adopted by Robert and Collette (Lenard) Justen, when he was 5 months old. Mark was raised in McHenry and spent the vast majority of his life as a proud McHenry resident. In 1975, Mark joined the family funeral home business, graduating from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in 1976. Taking the mantle as the fourth generation to run the funeral home, Mark worked tirelessly to improve and grow the family business. In 1983, Mark received approval and installed a crematory at the McHenry funeral home, serving the cremation needs for a total of 15 funeral homes in the area. Mark also realized the opportunity for expansion. In 1985, Mark purchased the Wonder Lake Funeral Home, and in 1989, he purchased the Round Lake Funeral Home. Service to the community was a central pillar of Mark's life, and that extended beyond the funeral home. Within the McHenry community, Mark was a member of the fire service for 49 consecutive years. Beginning as a founding member of the McHenry Area Rescue Squad, Mark was an EMT since Jan 10, 1972. In the 1980's, Mark joined in disaster mortuary affairs with his state association, the Illinois Funeral Directors Association. Mark served with the Illinois Disaster Response Team before its merger with the federal response unit into the Disaster- Mortuary Operational Response Team (D-MORT). While with D-MORT, Mark was activated to serve on the response teams for several major fatality incidents, such as Hurricane Katrina, American Eagle Flight 4184 crash near Rensselaer, IN, the Bourbonnais train derailment, and his most notable deployment, the World Trade Center terrorist attack on 9-11-2001. He was deployed to NYC over a nine-month period following 9-11. Mark was most proud of his family. he married, Nancy Jean Scherwitz on Sept. 6, 1986. They were blessed with two children, Robert born in 1988, and Alex born in 1991. A very proud father, one of the highlights of Mark's life came when son, Robert joined the Funeral Home to carry on the legacy of the family business. Mark recently ran for the McHenry County Coroner. Mark is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy; sons, Robert Justen of McHenry, and Alex Justen, of Somerville, Massachusetts; his sister and brother-in-law, Krista (Greg Spencer) Justen of McHenry; and sister-in-law, Peg (Jim) Thompson of Cottage Grove, WI; his aunt, Carol (Jim) Wieland of McHenry; and several cousins and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Collette in 1978 and Robert in 1988, and aunts, Denise Thompson, Doris Rosing; and uncle, Dennis Justen. Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive through viewing will be held at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry on Monday, April 6, 2020 from noon until 6 p.m. People are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home and follow signage in the funeral home parking lot. A private funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, at The Church of Holy Apostles, McHenry. Live streaming will be available with the link provided on the funeral home website, at www.justenfh.com/mark. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, McHenry. Memorials in his memory would be greatly appreciated to the Mark Justen Tribute Fund. This fund will benefit local churches experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic. For further information, 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020