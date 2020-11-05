ITASCA - Mark Moore, Native of Bohola, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Passed away November 1, 2020. Retired member of IBEW 134. Loving father of James, Una, Patricia, Maureen, Eileen, Colleen and Elizabeth; Adored grandfather of Rynee (Ryan), Jacqueline, Savannah and Declan; and great-grandfather of Rowan. Mark will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Friday 3:00 - 7:00 pm and Saturday, 8:30 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church, Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
