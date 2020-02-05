|
Mark Rocco Olita passed away Friday January 31st surrounded by his loved ones. Mark was born December 27, 1954 in Chicago. Mark resided in Elk Grove for most of his adult life creating lasting friendships and memories. Mark was first and foremost a loving father to Bobby and Mallory. He was involved integrally in their lives. He was a loving partner, devoted son, dear brother, uncle, and friend to all that knew him. Mark enjoyed watching and playing sports. He had a passion for coaching and coached his children's teams and his adult teams for over 30 years. He made an impact on his players, young and old. Mark was Mr. Rock and Roll. He loved music with a passion. He loved all types of music, old and new. He especially loved going to live concerts, and saw thousands of bands in his lifetime. He was always introducing people to new music and sharing his love of music. Mark also loved everything in the comic book world. He was an avid collector of comics and had amassed an impressive collection. He never missed a comic con convention. Mark worked in sales in the electronic industry for most of his life. He developed and maintained many friendships during his long career. Mark is survived by his children Robert and Mallory Olita. Loving partner Patricia Bencini and her entire family, his loving parents Carol Olita and the late Rocco, dear brothers, the late Tony Olita (Barbara) and Paul Olita, fond uncle to many nieces and nephews, and the mother of his children Leanne Olita. Rest in peace Superman! Fly! A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 7 from 3pm-8pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Please meet at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd. on Saturday for a 10am Mass. Interment will be private. Information 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020