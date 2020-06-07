NAPERVILLE - Mark S. Johnson, age 66, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1993, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on January 6, 1954 in Moline, IL. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Maxine; his loving children, Kelley (Derek) Slovak and Ryan (Tramy) Johnson; his cherished grandchildren, Connor and Carter Slovak, Kaden Johnson; his cousins, Gary and Craig Johnson; as well as many great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Alma Johnson. Mark was a proud graduate of the University of Iowa. He worked as a pharmacist at the Oswego Jewel-Osco for many years and was well respected by the many customers he had the pleasure of helping. Mark had many interests, including working on his model trains, flying model airplanes, biking, kayaking and traveling with friends and family. He was a diehard Hawkeyes fan and a football season ticket holder for almost 30 years. Above all, Mark was devoted to his family. He enjoyed every day he spent with them and treasured hearing his grandkids call him Grandpa and Papa. He will be truly missed. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Mark's life, memorials may be directed to Compassionate Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, in care of Barry O'Donnell, St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Due to current health mandates only 10 individuals at any given time will be allowed throughout the visitation hours. Funeral Services and interment will be private for the family. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.