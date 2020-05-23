|
Mark S. Schmidt, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Barrington, IL. He was born December 11, 1948 in Evanston, IL, was formerly of Trevor, WI, Gurnee, IL and was a current resident of Libertyville, IL. He was a US Army veteran of 5 years, having served in Vietnam and Germany, worked underground for AT&T in Chicago and was the owner of Tristate Entrances, an automatic door installation company. Mark was strong, handsome, hardworking and a reliable person. He was loving and deeply devoted to his wife of 53 years. He loved working on his home, being with his children and grandchildren (spoiling) as well as travelling with his wife. He loved playing with his dog, reading, putting together puzzles and being outdoors including going to festivals in the summertime. Surviving is his wife, Jackie Bernstein Schmidt; 2 children, Bryan (Rhiannon) Schmidt and Becky (Dave) Appel; 1 dog, Snickers Schmidt; 3 grandchildren, Olivia and Cullen Schmidt and Annabelle Appel; brothers, Mike Schmidt and Matt (Altha) Schmidt and sister, Terry Butterworth. Private funeral services will not be held however a celebration of life will be held later this summer for information call 1-847-366-4101 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to donate to www.nami.org for mental health research or www.foundation.northshore.org/donate to help with COVID-19 efforts.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 23, 2020