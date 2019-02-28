GURNEE - Mark S. Stoyas, 60, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 24, 1958 to the late Tom and Lola (Mathews) Stoyas in Evanston, IL. On May 22, 1982 he married Therese "Terry" Sullivan in Des Plaines. Mark enjoyed visiting the Chicago Botanic Gardens as well as "gardening" at his home. He had many interests including coffee, history, his R/C sailboat, loudly cheering on the Packers at Lambeau Field, dollar burger nights, craft beer, and leading the "Gurnee Brew Crew." He was well known for his activism in the Gurnee Community and the International Air Cargo Association of Chicago. Above all, he loved simply spending time with his family and granddogs. Mark lives on through his wife Terry; his children, Nicholas (Steph Brown) Stoyas, Dr. Colleen (Paul Zinsmeister) Stoyas, Kelly (Mike Gallagher) Stoyas and Joey Stoyas; his father-in-law, Ed Sullivan; his brothers, Dean and Greg Stoyas; and his sisters-in-law and their loving families. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and beloved mother-in-law Nancy Sullivan. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:30 P.M. at Warren Funeral Home, 1475 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL. A Memorial Service will take place at 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. An additional Celebration of Life will held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 10:00 P.M. at Tighthead Brewing Company located at 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein, IL 60060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mark's name to the Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. The family is being assisted by Warren Funeral Home, 847-855-2760. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary