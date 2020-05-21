Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLEANA GONGOLA
MARLEANA J. GONGOLA

MARLEANA J. GONGOLA Obituary
Marleana J. Gongola, 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in McHenry, IL. She was born March 2, 1957 in Marion, IN, formerly lived in Naples, FL and has lived in McHenry, IL the past 10 years. Marleana took great pride in teaching at several special needs schools, enjoyed scrap booking, traveling and loved to make chocolates. Surviving are her beloved soulmate of 23 years, Steve Muench and she was the loving mother of Joshua Hehe; 3 sisters, Paula, Terrie and Tonia and 2 brothers, Bob and Bill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna Pownell. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:30 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. For those that wish to attend virtually, a link on the funeral home website will have live broadcasting beginning approximately at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020
