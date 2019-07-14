Daily Herald Obituaries
MARLENE CORBIGE


1936 - 2019
MARLENE CORBIGE Obituary
GLENVIEW - Marlene Corbige (nee Peters), 82, a longtime Glenview resident, passed away July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orin K. Corbige; loving mother of Curtis (Nancy) Corbige; proud grandmother of Laura Grace Corbige; dear sister of Norma Rae (Bill) Peters, Alberta (Mike) Newton and the late Ronald (Jane) Peters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marlene was a pediatric nurse for over 30 years. She was an active member of Glenview United Methodist Church. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3pm at Glenview United Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave., Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenview United Methodist Church. Funeral information, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019
