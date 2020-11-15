1/
MARLENE F. LYON
BARRINGTON - Marlene F. Lyon, 85, a longtime resident of Barrington, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Black River Falls, WI to the late Theodore and Helen Bunde. On May 24, 1956 Marlene was united in marriage to Dewey Lyon in Black River Falls, WI. They celebrated 49 years together until his passing in 2006. Marlene was very active at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barrington, where she was a member of the Monday Prayer Group and Bible Study. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed cooking, gardening and puzzles. Marlene will be deeply missed by her children, Linda (Alan Ritchey) Lyon of Hoffman Estates, Lori Lyon of Barrington, Diane (Mike) Lyon Sillup of Glen Ridge, NJ, and Casey (Stephan) Lyon Kramer of Fuquay-Varina, NC; grandchildren, Maura, Kelsey, Amelia, Owen and Stuart; great-grandchild, Lochlyn. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and 3 siblings. Services and interment for Marlene will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marlene's name may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL 60010 or to Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
