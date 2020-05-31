STREAMWOOD - Marlene Harris was born November 28, 1953 in Elmhurst to Peter and Paula (nee Fiene) Nelson. She died May 28, 2020 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Marlene was born in Elmhurst and grew up in Arlington Heights attending St. Peter Lutheran School. After receiving her degree in nursing, she dedicated her life to the care of others. Her sense of humor and compassion made many lives better. Marlene is survived by her brother Ron (Dr. Sandy) Nelson. She is preceded in death by her husband Les Harris and by her parents. Funeral and interment service will be private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.