MARLENE HARRIS
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARLENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STREAMWOOD - Marlene Harris was born November 28, 1953 in Elmhurst to Peter and Paula (nee Fiene) Nelson. She died May 28, 2020 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Marlene was born in Elmhurst and grew up in Arlington Heights attending St. Peter Lutheran School. After receiving her degree in nursing, she dedicated her life to the care of others. Her sense of humor and compassion made many lives better. Marlene is survived by her brother Ron (Dr. Sandy) Nelson. She is preceded in death by her husband Les Harris and by her parents. Funeral and interment service will be private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved