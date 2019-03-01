Marlene Hensrud passed away on February 22, 2019 at the age of 82 years due to complications from surgery. She was born in Mossbank, Saskatchewan, Canada on May 27, 1936. She led a very active life including serving in the Canadian Air Force for 7 years before moving to the U.S. She worked for Zenith Electronics and retired from there in 1988. Marlene was a big hockey and baseball fan and an avid volunteer in retirement, especially for Northern Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity, Hosanna Lutheran Church and the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association. She is survived by her brother George and sister Irene White (Eddie) plus many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and her close friend Ruth O'Brien. She was preceded in death by brothers Melvin, Carl and Darrell and her sister Shirley. Donations in Marlene's memory can be made to the Northern Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity in Elgin, Hosanna Lutheran Church in St. Charles and Western DuPage Special Recreation Association. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary