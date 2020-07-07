1/
MARLENE J. BENJAMIN
1939 - 2020
MUNDELEIN - Memorial service for Marlene J. Benjamin (nee Holle), 80, is Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7 PM at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 Blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday, at the funeral home. She was born October 1, 1939, in Newark, NJ, and died July 5, 2020, at Spring Meadow Assisted living in Libertyville with her family beside her. Marlene is survived by her loving children, Dawn (Mark) Abernathy and Glenn (Maria) Benjamin; her grandchildren, Akaysha, Maggie and Brianna; her brother, Ed (Teng) Travis and her sister, Lori Travis; and former husband, Gary Benjamin. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 6, 2020
Marlene was a sweet kind lady with a beautiful smile.
She will be dearly missed

Vivian Mott
Clearwater Fl
Vivian Mott
Friend
July 6, 2020
Marlene was such a wonderful person she was always so giving may she rest in peace
Burnece Stevenson
Friend
