MUNDELEIN - Memorial service for Marlene J. Benjamin (nee Holle), 80, is Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7 PM at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 Blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday, at the funeral home. She was born October 1, 1939, in Newark, NJ, and died July 5, 2020, at Spring Meadow Assisted living in Libertyville with her family beside her. Marlene is survived by her loving children, Dawn (Mark) Abernathy and Glenn (Maria) Benjamin; her grandchildren, Akaysha, Maggie and Brianna; her brother, Ed (Teng) Travis and her sister, Lori Travis; and former husband, Gary Benjamin. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
or call 847-566-8020.