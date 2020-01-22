|
STREAMWOOD - Marlene Kastning (nee Wede), 82, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully January 13, 2020. She was born April 5, 1937 in Arlington Heights. Marlene was the wife of Wesley Kastning; mother of Debra (Al) Rimkus, Pamela Lechleider and Candace (Sam) Humphey; grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 3; and sister of Carol (Richard) Hill. Visitation Saturday, January 25th, 11:30 am until time of memorial service 1:00 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020