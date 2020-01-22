Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLENE KASTNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLENE KASTNING


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARLENE KASTNING Obituary
STREAMWOOD - Marlene Kastning (nee Wede), 82, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully January 13, 2020. She was born April 5, 1937 in Arlington Heights. Marlene was the wife of Wesley Kastning; mother of Debra (Al) Rimkus, Pamela Lechleider and Candace (Sam) Humphey; grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 3; and sister of Carol (Richard) Hill. Visitation Saturday, January 25th, 11:30 am until time of memorial service 1:00 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -