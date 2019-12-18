Home

MARLENE L. MCGIRK


1931 - 2019
MEDINAH - Marlene L. McGirk, age 88, was a longtime resident of Medinah, IL. At the time of her death lived at Friendship Village in Schaumburg, IL. She died Friday, December, 13, 2019. She was born in Viola, IL on September 10, 1931. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years James "Jerry" R. McGirk. Loving mother of Maureen (Jack) Stayton, Pea Ridge, AR, Coleen (Jim) Lackowski, Carol Stream, IL, Janeen McGirk, Bartlett, IL. Grandmother of Mallory, Shannon, Jessica, Casey, Clayton, Selena, Jonah and Griffin. Great-Grandmother to Mason and Briggs. She was a graduate of Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She was an elementary school teacher who spent most of her career in the Medinah School District. She had a passion for music, her family and getting her daily 10,000 steps. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church of Itasca would be appreciated. As it was Marlene's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation Saturday, December 21, 9:00-10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Itasca, 207 E. Center Street, Itasca, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
