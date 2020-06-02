MARLENE P. MEILLER
1934 - 2020
Marlene P. Meiller, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Lake Villa, IL. She was born Aug. 10, 1934 in Madison, WI and had been a resident of Libertyville for most of her life. Marlene was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed gardening, traveling, the challenge of a good puzzle and especially her family. Surviving are 3 children, Ann (Luis) Ortiz, Ellen (Jerry) Burger and Mathew (Mary Jane) Meiller; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Elsie Wood; her son, Michael Meiller; her sisters, Juanita Cuccia, Eva Wolf and Marjorie Danz; and two brothers in infancy. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 W. Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL. Interment will be at St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie, WI. Memorial contributions to Boys Town would be appreciated. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.
