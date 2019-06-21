Marlene (Dodd) Rada, age 76, of Erwin, TN, passed away Tuesday morning June 18, 2019 at Erwin Healthcare Nursing Home in Erwin, TN. She was born June 18, 1943, in Elburn, IL, to proud parents Lewis and Irene (Schleifer) Dodd. Marlene is survived by her four children: Faith (Mark) Henrikson, Eugene Fink, Jim Rada and Shelly (Ken Coupe) Rada; her sister, Lonna (Jerry) Schmidt; her nieces and nephews: Kelly (Schmidt) Durbala, Kevin Schmidt, and Jim (Elizabeth) Schmidt; four grandchildren: Stephanie (Mathew) Schumaker, David Henrikson, Joshua and Dylan Coupe; three great-grandchildren: Elijah and Bristol Schumaker, and Jaden Winchel; as well as five great-nieces and nephews: Dominic, Ben and Abbie Durbala, and Kailey and Brady Schmidt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Irene Dodd; her husband, Ervin Rada; her sister, Sandra Barnes, and her first husband, Richard Fink. A visitation will be held, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. A service of remembrance will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Blackberry Twp. Cemetery, Elburn, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth Ludeman Center, 114 N. Orchard Dr., Park Forest, IL 60466-1297. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary