|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Marlene Rosenberg was born on June 20, 1941 in Wiota, Iowa to Lesile and Mary (nee Kearns) Dorsey. She passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marlene was the owner of Circom, Inc., a family run business which was founded by her late husband, Roger. She was a kind, generous, woman who loved her children, grandchildren, family from Iowa, her Circom family, and her many worldwide traveling companions through Community Education Travel (CET). Marlene is survived by her children Alan "Roger" Rosenberg, Leslie (David) Behls, and Lisa (James) Esczuk; her grandchildren, Alan Jr., Michael, and Roger D. Rosenberg, Megan Behls, Amanda, Rachel, and Joseph Esczuk; her siblings, Norma L. Schaaf, Delores M. (Fred) Ehrman, Melvyn G. (Karen) Dorsey, and L. R. Dick (Janet) Dorsey; and her brother-in-law Darrel Schuler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Rosenberg; her parents; her sister, Carol A. Schuler; her brother-in-law Dale Schaaf. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:15 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois for Mass at 10:00 am. Burial at Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL, 60025 or to , 954 W. Washington Blvd. #305, Chicago, IL, 60607. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 23, 2019