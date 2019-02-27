GRAYSLAKE - Marlys Donnella Haaland, 89, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 4, 1929 in Columbus, ND to Carrie Mae and Leonard Theodore Erickson. She grew up in North Dakota, and attended Minot State University and went on to teach elementary school. While raising five children, Marlys became active in many service organizations. She was active in an international sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, receiving The Rose Award given for over 15 years of service. She was also very active at the Lutheran Church of Martha and Mary in Mt. Prospect from teaching Sunday School every year to being on the church council. She returned to work 1983 at United Airlines in the Case Management Department and worked 9 years until she retired. Marlys was very active in the Order of Eastern Star and served at the local chapter and at the State level. She was always looking for ways to build a better future of women and the community. She was very active in Mt. Prospect Women's Club, Past President and JM Chapter PEO (Providing Education Opportunities) for women. Marlys was appointed to the Mt. Prospect Planning and Zoning Board and served 5 years before she officially retired from her volunteer work. Her biggest loves included her family, spending time with her grandchildren and her newest great-grandchildren, and especially her collie dogs. She is survived by her husband, Sig Haaland of 67 years, they were married on July 11, 1951 in Hazen, North Dakota. She is further survived by her children, Mark Haaland (Colleen) of The Colony, TX, Kurt Haaland (Brenda) of Katy, TX, Bruce Haaland (Lori) of Streamwood, Karen Colby (Steve) of Grayslake, Rick Haaland (Alicia) of Wylie, TX; many grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Gary Erickson (Noreen) of Montevideo, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Leonard Erickson. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 1:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. Donations can also be made to Easter Star Home in Macon, Illinois. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary